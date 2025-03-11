Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $145.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LRN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $120.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Stride has a one year low of $56.17 and a one year high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stride will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,650,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Stride by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 101,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 83,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

