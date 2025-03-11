VERITY Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 28.0% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $43,525,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 178,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $275.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.08.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

