Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Boosted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,380,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,274,985 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 9.2% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $256,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.