VERITY Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,982 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,804,000 after acquiring an additional 689,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,174 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,569,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,153 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,768,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,474,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,179,000 after buying an additional 1,317,559 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

