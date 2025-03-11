Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $170.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average of $191.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

