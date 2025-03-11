Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VG. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Venture Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Venture Global from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.82.

Venture Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VG opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Venture Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Venture Global

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

