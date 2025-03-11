Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 345 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $256.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

