TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $104.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average is $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 557.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

