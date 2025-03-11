Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 546,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,592 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $284,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 154,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $576.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $553.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

