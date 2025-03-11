Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02, Zacks reports.
Xilio Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ XLO opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Xilio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.
Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile
