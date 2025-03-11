Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Evertz Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$11.27 on Tuesday. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of C$11.00 and a 1-year high of C$15.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$863.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evertz Technologies news, Senior Officer Douglas Moore bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,640.00. 64.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

