Dearborn Partners LLC Has $35.04 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $35,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morton Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,290,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $488.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.60.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.23.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

