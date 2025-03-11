Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Zeit Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Zeit Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.4% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $242.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.81 and a 12 month high of $277.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.13 and a 200 day moving average of $255.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

