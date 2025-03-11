O Dell Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,367,267,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,987,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,613,000 after buying an additional 44,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,411,000 after buying an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 934,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,778,000 after buying an additional 109,058 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $363.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

