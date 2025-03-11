Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,507.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 113,173 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $478,980.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,970,599.72. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 98.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

