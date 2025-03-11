Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 702 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 538,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Amgen by 107.2% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $327.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.50. The company has a market cap of $175.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total value of $7,679,499.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,240,533.68. This trade represents a 40.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,335. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.