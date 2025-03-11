Morling Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 394,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,190,000 after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,717,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 219,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $200.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

