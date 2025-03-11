Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.6% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $472.73 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $297.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.13.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

