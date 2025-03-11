Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.