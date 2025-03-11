Geometric Wealth Advisors Has $380,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 401,943 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,554.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 752,771 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

