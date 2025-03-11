Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3758 per share by the biotechnology company on Wednesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is a 123.9% increase from Novozymes A/S’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

Novozymes A/S stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,958. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $72.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Novozymes A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

