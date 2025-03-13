CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 82,525 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 313.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,525 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.48 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.72.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

