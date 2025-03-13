Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 196 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in AON by 3.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.2% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in AON by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in AON by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 0.4 %

AON opened at $398.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.12. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The company has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.