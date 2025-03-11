Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in CoStar Group stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 228.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average is $75.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

