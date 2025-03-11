Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 76,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 120,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 101,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 93,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $172.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.12 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.