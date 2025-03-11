Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,614,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $164,799,084.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. This represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

OXY opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $54.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

