Banco Santander S.A. Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

View Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.