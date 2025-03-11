Net Worth Advisory Group Has $1.82 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Net Worth Advisory Group increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $419.49 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $376.14 and a 52-week high of $451.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

