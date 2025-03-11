NBT Bank N A NY Increases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argentarii LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,976 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,278,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 92,422 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.50. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $101.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. StockNews.com lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

