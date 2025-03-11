Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:EDF opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07.

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.