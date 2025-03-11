Energy Stocks To Watch Now – March 10th

Tesla, Broadcom, Intuitive Surgical, Exxon Mobil, and Chevron are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, distribution, or exploration of all forms of energy—including oil, gas, coal, and renewable energy sources. These stocks are influenced by global supply-demand dynamics, regulatory policies, and technological advancements, making them an important sector for investors interested in the economic impact of energy trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $33.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.36. 88,683,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,468,203. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $737.73 billion, a PE ratio of 113.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.38.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $12.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.84. 21,132,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,414,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $857.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $31.63 on Monday, hitting $486.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,192,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,291. The firm has a market cap of $173.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $571.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.85. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.23. 9,012,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,936,866. The company has a market cap of $482.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $157.90. 5,806,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,424,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

