The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.8% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 10.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $596,140,000 after acquiring an additional 141,915 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Home Depot by 4.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 12.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

HD opened at $374.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $371.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

