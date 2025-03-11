Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Given New $3.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TLS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 248,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,849. Telos has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $184.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 40.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Telos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Telos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

