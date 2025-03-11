Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $26,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Service Co. International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $515,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,674.96. This represents a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Up 4.4 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $89.37. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SCI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

