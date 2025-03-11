Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases New Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TLK opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

