Banco Santander S.A. Sells 680 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,067,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,600,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the third quarter worth about $648,000.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NXTG opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.50. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.