Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 1,124 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 2.8 %
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $74.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.71 million, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.01.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.