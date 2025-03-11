Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 1,124 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $74.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.71 million, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.4052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

