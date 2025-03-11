Woodbois (LON:WBI) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Should You Buy?

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 2,113,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 73,422,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Woodbois Company Profile
Woodbois’ forestry division has production facilities in Gabon and Mozambique, managing a total of c470,000 hectares of natural forest concessions.
