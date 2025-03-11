Woodbois (LON:WBI) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Should You Buy?

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 2,113,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 73,422,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Woodbois Stock Up 12.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited is an active leader in forestry management which produces and trades in sustainable African hardwood products while seeking positive impact on people and the planet.

Woodbois’ forestry division has production facilities in Gabon and Mozambique, managing a total of c470,000 hectares of natural forest concessions.

