Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,978 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $16,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,367,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period.

Shares of SNSR stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $222.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

