GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Price Down 10.7% – Here’s Why

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 163 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.10). Approximately 2,324,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,059,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.50 ($2.35).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on GlobalData from GBX 295 ($3.80) to GBX 300 ($3.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get GlobalData alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DATA

GlobalData Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 197.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GlobalData had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.96%. On average, analysts forecast that GlobalData Plc will post 9.6687774 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,000,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.51), for a total transaction of £3,900,000 ($5,021,243.72). 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GlobalData Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

One Platform Model

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.