Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $3.92. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 1,475,731 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SBSW

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.