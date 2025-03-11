Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $12.43. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 2,198,539 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,064,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,588,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,833,000 after buying an additional 332,264 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,840,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,893,000 after buying an additional 3,384,230 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,855,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,499,000 after acquiring an additional 166,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

