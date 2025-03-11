Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 115,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 70,322 shares.The stock last traded at $98.93 and had previously closed at $99.11.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

