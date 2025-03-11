Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of IVV opened at $563.44 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $560.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.14.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.