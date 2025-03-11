Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $563.44 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $560.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

