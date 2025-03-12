Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KYN opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President James C. Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 700,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,831.40. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harrison James Little acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

