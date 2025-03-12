Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 305 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $368.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.03. The company has a market cap of $366.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.