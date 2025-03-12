Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 5100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

