ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $446.01 and last traded at $456.59, with a volume of 5650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $498.13.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $561.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.67.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $863.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.31 million. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.98%. Analysts expect that ASM International NV will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

