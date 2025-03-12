Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 504,066 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,098% from the average daily volume of 42,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Stria Lithium Trading Up 13.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

