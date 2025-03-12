Reddy Sandeep Sells 1,077 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZGet Free Report) CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,499.20. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ DPZ traded up $8.15 on Wednesday, hitting $438.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is $450.39 and its 200 day moving average is $437.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Barclays boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

