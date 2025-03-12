Reddy Sandeep Sells 1,077 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,499.20. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ DPZ traded up $8.15 on Wednesday, hitting $438.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is $450.39 and its 200 day moving average is $437.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.06 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Barclays boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

